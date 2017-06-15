18th Annual Awesome Biker Nights rolls into town - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

18th Annual Awesome Biker Nights rolls into town

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
The 18th Annual Awesome Biker Nights rolls into town this weekend. 

The three-day event on Court Street and Historic Fourth kicked off tonight.

It will feature live music from local groups, and from national acts like Black Oak Arkansas and Blackstone Cherry.

A full list of activities and groups can be found on the Awesome Biker Nights website. 
 

