Investigator's testimony reveals new details about northeast Nebraska murder

A court hearing revealed new details about a northeast Nebraska murder.

48-year old Jody Olson has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and first-degree arson. He's one of two men charged with killing Ernest Warnock, and setting fire to his home near Bancroft.

In Cuming County District Court, Thursday, Olson sat in front of a judge while a Nebraska State patrol investigator testified about the March slaying. Investigators have determined that Warnock was stabbed to death during an altercation before the fire began.

Court records say Olson, and his son 27-year-old Derek Olson, became suspects after they were stopped for speeding on Highway 77.