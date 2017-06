Friday will be another day with temperatures above average as we climb into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.



It will also be more humid than we saw for our Thursday.



By the afternoon hours some scattered thunderstorms will fire up.



Some of those could be severe with large hail and damaging winds the biggest threats.



The area with the highest chance for severe weather will be to the south and to the east of Sioux City.



The thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours.



The front will gradually sag to the south and east and that's where the threat for more storms will be on our Saturday.



We clear out for our Father's Day with a nice day in store.



Highs will be in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies Sunday.



The dry conditions hold into the beginning of the work week with temperatures gradually warming back to the upper 80s by mid week.