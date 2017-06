Jurors in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial have returned for a fifth day of deliberations.

They've deliberated nearly 40 hours since getting the case.

The panel reported an impasse Thursday but was told by the judge to keep deliberating in hopes of reaching a verdict.

Cosby returned to the courthouse outside Philadelphia on Friday.

The 79-year-old entertainer is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. He maintains that their sexual encounter was consensual.