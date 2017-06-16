Spectator dies at Erin Hills US Open

An elderly man who was with his family at the US Open in Erin Hills died Friday, a law enforcement official confirmed to our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV.

The man, a spectator at the golf tournament, was wearing a "do not resuscitate" bracelet.

The death is being considered natural.

The USGA released the following statement:

"The USGA was saddened to learn that a spectator at Erin Hills passed away a short time ago. Out of respect for the family, we are unable to provide additional information

at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this

individual during this difficult time."

