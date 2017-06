KTIV will be flinging Bings at the "Kinderfest Parade" in Holstein, Iowa.

The parade starts at noon.

KTIV reporter Mason Mauro and main co-anchor Sheila Brummer will be taking part in the festivities.

There are many event going on for Kinderfest that started Thursday and goes through Saturday.

For a list of events click here: https://www.facebook.com/holstein.kinderfest