Friday evening severe storms

***Severe T-Storm Watch for most of Siouxland, including Sioux City until 10 pm***

Scattered thunderstorms will be moving across Siouxland during the evening and early part of tonight with some of these storms possibly being severe.

Hail and wind will be the primary threat with these cells that will be moving out during the night Friday night.

Saturday is going to be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs possibly staying in the 70s.

We'll have a slight chance of a thundershower working through the region on Saturday but this activity won't be very widespread.

Father's Day continues to look very nice on Sunday as highs will likely be in the 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Next week will slowly but surely warm up on us with highs working from the low 80s on Monday into the upper 80s with more humidity by the middle of the week.

We could see a slight chance of thunderstorms move into the forecast by the middle of next week as well.

