New Iowa girls softball rankings released

Sgt. Bluff-Luton is ranked ninth in the new Class 4A softball rankings.
2017 Iowa High School Softball Rankings
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Kee 15-0 1
2 Akron-Westfield 15-1 2
3 Martensdale-St. Marys 16-1 3
4 Newell-Fonda 16-5 4
5 AGWSR 15-4 7
6 West Sioux 12-5 6
7 Clarksville 14-0 14
8 North Butler 12-3 5
9 Westwood 15-8 8
10 Murray 14-4 10
11 Colfax-Mingo 12-7 11
12 Lynnville-Sully 12-5 9
13 Sigourney 12-7 13
14 Belle Plaine 11-4 15
15 Woodbury Central 14-8 NR
Dropped Out: Wayne (12)
Class 2A
1 North Union 16-2 1
2 Interstate-35 15-2 2
3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 19-4 3
4 Durant 15-3 4
5 CMB 16-4 7
6 Columbus Catholic 14-3 8
7 Iowa City Regina 12-7 6
8 Pella Christian 13-2 9
9 Central Springs 16-3 5
10 Logan-Magnolia 18-2 10
11 Alta-Aurelia 16-1 11
12 Lisbon 16-3 12
13 Louisa-Muscatine 15-1 NR
14 Treynor 12-2 14
15 BCLUW 14-5 15
Dropped Out: Highland (13)
Class 3A
1 Davenport Assumption 22-1 1
2 Humboldt 14-1 5
3 Sioux Center 11-2 7
4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 15-2 2
5 Solon 15-5 4
6 Atlantic 17-3 3
7 Beckman Catholic 19-4 8
8 Mount Vernon 17-7 9
9 Center Point-Urbana 12-4 10
10 West Marshall 17-0 14
11 West Delaware 17-5 6
12 Spirit Lake 16-5 15
13 Algona 11-3 NR
14 Albia 14-4 NR
15 Cherokee 13-5 12
Dropped Out: PCM (11), Union (13)
Class 4A
1 Benton 19-2 2
2 Fairfield 18-3 1
3 Ballard 18-3 4
4 Winterset 17-3 5
5 Bishop Heelan 19-1 6
6 Oskaloosa 13-7 3
7 Perry 15-4 7
8 Mount Pleasant 16-4 9
9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-5 8
10 Boone 14-5 12
11 Burlington 11-11 10
12 ADM 11-10 11
13 Carlisle 11-8 13
14 Denison-Schleswig 18-2 NR
15 Des Moines Hoover 12-5 NR
Dropped Out: Charles City (14), Keokuk (15)
Class 5A
1 Waukee 17-1 1
2 West Des Moines Valley 18-3 3
3 Urbandale 15-2 4
4 Johnston 19-2 5
5 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 20-3 2
6 Pleasant Valley 15-6 6
7 Davenport West 14-4 7
8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16-4 8
9 Indianola 18-3 9
10 Dubuque Hempstead 15-5 11
11 Dowling Catholic 10-5 10
12 Muscatine 17-4 13
13 Bettendorf 11-6 15
14 Southeast Polk 12-7 NR
15 Cedar Rapids Prairie 15-6 NR
Dropped Out: Fort Dodge (12), Ottumwa (14)