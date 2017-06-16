New Iowa girls softball rankings released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Iowa girls softball rankings released

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Sgt. Bluff-Luton is ranked ninth in the new Class 4A softball rankings.

2017 Iowa High School Softball Rankings

Class 1A
    School     Record     LW
1     Kee     15-0     1
2     Akron-Westfield     15-1     2
3     Martensdale-St. Marys     16-1     3
4     Newell-Fonda     16-5     4
5     AGWSR     15-4     7
6     West Sioux     12-5     6
7     Clarksville     14-0     14
8     North Butler     12-3     5
9     Westwood     15-8     8
10     Murray     14-4     10
11     Colfax-Mingo     12-7     11
12     Lynnville-Sully     12-5     9
13     Sigourney     12-7     13
14     Belle Plaine     11-4     15
15     Woodbury Central     14-8     NR
Dropped Out: Wayne (12)

Class 2A
1     North Union     16-2     1
2     Interstate-35     15-2     2
3     Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont     19-4     3
4     Durant     15-3     4
5     CMB     16-4     7
6     Columbus Catholic     14-3     8
7     Iowa City Regina     12-7     6
8     Pella Christian     13-2     9
9     Central Springs     16-3     5
10     Logan-Magnolia     18-2     10
11     Alta-Aurelia     16-1     11
12     Lisbon     16-3     12
13     Louisa-Muscatine     15-1     NR
14     Treynor     12-2     14
15     BCLUW     14-5     15
Dropped Out: Highland (13)

Class 3A
1     Davenport Assumption     22-1     1
2     Humboldt     14-1     5
3     Sioux Center     11-2     7
4     Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley     15-2     2
5     Solon     15-5     4
6     Atlantic     17-3     3
7     Beckman Catholic     19-4     8
8     Mount Vernon     17-7     9
9     Center Point-Urbana     12-4     10
10     West Marshall     17-0     14
11     West Delaware     17-5     6
12     Spirit Lake     16-5     15
13     Algona     11-3     NR
14     Albia     14-4     NR
15     Cherokee     13-5     12
Dropped Out:  PCM (11), Union (13)

Class 4A
1     Benton     19-2     2
2     Fairfield     18-3     1
3     Ballard     18-3     4
4     Winterset     17-3     5
5     Bishop Heelan     19-1     6
6     Oskaloosa     13-7     3
7     Perry     15-4     7
8     Mount Pleasant     16-4     9
9     Sergeant Bluff-Luton     15-5     8
10     Boone     14-5     12
11     Burlington     11-11     10
12     ADM     11-10     11
13     Carlisle     11-8     13
14     Denison-Schleswig     18-2     NR
15     Des Moines Hoover     12-5     NR
Dropped Out: Charles City (14), Keokuk (15)

Class 5A
1     Waukee     17-1     1
2     West Des Moines Valley     18-3     3
3     Urbandale     15-2     4
4     Johnston     19-2     5
5     Cedar Rapids Jefferson     20-3     2
6     Pleasant Valley     15-6     6
7     Davenport West     14-4     7
8     Cedar Rapids Kennedy     16-4     8
9     Indianola     18-3     9
10     Dubuque Hempstead     15-5     11
11     Dowling Catholic     10-5     10
12     Muscatine     17-4     13
13     Bettendorf     11-6     15
14     Southeast Polk     12-7     NR
15     Cedar Rapids Prairie     15-6     NR
Dropped Out: Fort Dodge (12), Ottumwa (14)

