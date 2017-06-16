Dordt announces transition to new Athletic Director

Stability in athletic administration often leads to success. For the past 20 years, Glenn Bouma has worked at Dordt College in a variety of jobs, leading the Defenders to national prominence in the GPAC and the NAIA. Now, Dordt is making changes.

Dordt College President, Dr. Erik Hoekstra, announced at the Defender Gold Club golf outing that Bouma will transition from Athletic Director to the Associate A.D., as he prepares for retirement in May.

Ross Douma, the Associate A.D. since 2013, has been named the Athletic Director, effective on July 1. Douma will continue to serve as the men's basketball coach, after leading the Defenders to the NAIA national tournament three times.

In his time at Dordt, Bouma has been the head women's basketball coach, the director of the Dordt Recreation Center, and since 2009, as the Athletic Director.

The move was not a surprise. Discussions about the transition have been going on for years. Bouma will continue to do many of his current duties until his retirement next May.The incoming A.D., Douma, says two factors went into his decision to take the job.

"I feel we have an existing athletic staff at Dordt College that's very competent they're very much God fearing people and they're very much in line with the mission of Dordt College so the existing staff is a big factor," said Douma. "The other is I do have a passion for administration having served in some administrative roles prior in coming to Dordt I found something that I really enjoy just helping people tap out their potential and realize the abilities that they have."

Douma will lead a department with 18 varsity teams and two club programs.