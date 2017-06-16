Gilchrist Learning Center gets major donation

Museum staffers say people drive by the Sioux City Art Center everyday, not realizing there is an education center right inside, but all of that is about to change.

The new Gilchrist Learning Center they are planning to build just received $325,000 from Enhance Iowa. The new building will have space for educational programs as well as studios for art instruction for both kids and adults.

"During the years we have found things that we don't have that we would like and things that we have but don't need anymore. The new building is going to be bigger and it is going to be a lot more efficient," said Todd Behrens, Curator, Sioux City Art Center.

Fundraising for the project started at the beginning of this year. More than 300 donors contributed to make this community Learning Center a reality.

"One of the things we have is a dark room and over the last several years we have stopped offering dark room photography classes so we will make it a bit more computer friendly and digital friendly," continued Behrens.

The 3.5 million dollar project will be visible from the street so people will be aware of its' presence. "he new learning center is scheduled to be built right here in this driveway space in the parking lot of the museum where you see yellow lines.

Construction on the new Gilchrist Learning Center should begin later this year, with a completion date of 2018.