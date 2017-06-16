Gehlen Catholic's new playground gets installed - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gehlen Catholic's new playground gets installed

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
(KTIV)

50 years later, Gehlen Catholic Elementary in Le Mars will get a new playground. 

The project has been in the works for about eight years, and finally construction is wrapping up. Generous benefactors and parents made this much needed playground possible for the kids. Elementary school kids are required to have a minimum of 120 minutes of physical activity each week.

"There are going to be more opportunity for physical activity, more opportunity for student involvement, for students to be able to grow in their skills, not only physically and athletically but also grow in their social skills," said Lisa Niebuhr, Development Director, Gehlen Catholic. 

Eight grade volunteers helped alongside adults to to finish up this long awaited project. 

"They call when they need help, I do construction for a living. I love to volunteer, I love to help the school out, I have kids who come up here, so whenever, they call, we just do what we can," said Ryan Wiltgen, Volunteer. 

The playground will be completed Saturday. 

