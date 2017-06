Ice cream days continue in Le Mars with a million more reasons to smile.

It was a kids smile contest taking place at the Good Samaritan retirement community.

Kids got to show off their pearly whites in three areas. The cutest smile, the silliest smile and of course, the best toothless smile.

At the end, all of the kids, young and old were treated to ice cream, the best reason of all to smile.

Ice Cream Days in Le Mars continues all this weekend.