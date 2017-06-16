Gospel Mission gives update on Single Men With Children shelter

The Gospel Mission's Single Men With Children Shelter has been open for 61 weeks and has serviced about 13 families so far.



Gospel Mission officials say it's provided them with many opportunities.



The shelter welcomed its first guests on April 19, 2016.



It has four apartments that have eight beds each and currently has two families staying there.



According to Gospel Mission officials, the average length that families stay is 68 days.



Friday, the executive director shared success stories of its occupants and said that the shelter was definitely needed.



"We had individuals, single men with children, come to our doorstep and ask for assistance," said Harold Youtzy, Jr., executive director of the Gospel Mission. "And, we would have to tell them we don't have a facility that can house you. Typically we would provide several nights of lodging for them at a motel or whatever."



The Gospel Mission also has people come in once in a while who do things like resume training for its guests.



Guests can stay up to six months in the Single Men With Children Shelter.



But officials say that doesn't mean they wouldn't look at extending that on a case-by-case basis.



The Gospel Mission's executive director says if they continue to increase occupancy, they'll look at expanding the facility.