Awesome Biker Nights participants welcome its return to Historic 4th

Tent pitching, sign posting and other preparations made up much of the afternoon, for restaurants and other vendors participating in the 18th annual Awesome Biker Nights.

"We're doing a throwback year trying to bring it back to its roots," said Brian Hall, chairman of Awesome Biker Nights. "Gate prices are cheaper. We just kind of want to go back to where it all started."

The three-day event was held outside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino last year.

And one bar owner on Fourth Street says he's glad they're returning so that they can join in once again.

"It was a community event and you know being one of those building blocks, you know it hurt us," said Bob Nettleton, owner of Buffalo Alice. "But we were so glad you know when they wanted to come back home, so to speak."

But Biker Nights doesn't only have returning participants, there are some first-time restaurants pitching out their tents as well.

"We know it brings a huge crowd down here on Fourth Street and in years past there's been tons of people down here and so we just wanted to participate with some food and some beverages," said Dan Myers, co-owner of M's on 4th.

As with other years, the celebrations will include activities and lots of music.

"It's not just for people on bikes," said Hall. "This is for anybody that wants to come down. There's no age limit. We have two different types of music again this year. You know we have some rock-n-roll. We have a lot of local bands.

And of course, there will be plenty of bikes lining the middle of the streets for people to show off their hobby.

Money raised from the event will go towards multiple charities in the area.

So far the Awesome Biker Nights Board has raised about $1.2-million.