A new farmer's market is sprouting up in Sergeant Bluff, IA.

The Pioneer Farmers' Market will have its grand opening weekend June 24 and 25 at the Sergeant Bluff Recreation Complex parking lot.

Plans are for the market to be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

The market will run through the summer to October.