The Rock Rapids Heritage Days Celebration takes place this weekend.

The Grand Marshal for this year's parade is Jerry Mathers from the TV show "Leave it to Beaver".

The parade starts at 11:00 a.m. and is followed by a brat feed and then Mathers will be meeting and greeting the public from noon until 4 p.m.

For more information on Heritage Days click here: http://www.rockrapids.com/index.php?pageid=746f7069635f69643a39