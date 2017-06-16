Awesome Biker Nights roll into the weekend on Historic 4th Street

The weather didn't stop the action at Awesome Biker Nights in Sioux City.

The event underway on Historic 4th Street Friday night.

People were rolling in on motorcycles once the storm passed.

Food vendors, clothing vendors and bikes filled the whole entire road on 4th Street.

Live music kicked off the first day of the event.

One Siouxlander has been apart of this event for 10 years and looks forward to it every year.

"We've been here for many years and we've worked at several events because it is a charity event, said Sioux City resident, Steve Ebsen. The funds are used to support local charities. We always appreciate that and support that."

Local bands and national acts Black Oak Arkansas and Black Stone Cherry performed Friday night.

