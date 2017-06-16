Bandits say offense is capable of scoring 100 points - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Fourteen teams started the season in Champions Indoor Football and only four are left. The Sioux City Bandits play the Omaha Beef in the North Conference finals on Saturday. The winner will be one victory away from the finals.

Sioux City beat the Beef three times in the regular season on their way to a 9-3 record. The Bandits are the top seed in the North and the second overall seed in the playoffs.

After winning their playoff opener by 39 points last week, Sioux City has all the confidence in the world.

"We sat down and watched a lot of film and saw all the stuff we did right and some things we can improve on, even in an 82-point effort," said head coach Erv Strohbeen. "Right now they're calm but as the day comes closer I think you'll see that vibe change."

"We got the type of player that can put up 100 if you give them the chance to," said defensive back JeMichael Williams. "Coming from defense, I just want to get stops, get stops and turnovers and give them the ball. Let them make plays and score like they did last week."

Sioux City is 7-0 at home this season. If Sioux City wins, they will play either Texas or Amarillo in the championship game. Kickoff is at 7:05 on Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center.

