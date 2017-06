A long-time northwest Iowa broadcaster who served Plymouth County and beyond has passed away.

Larry Schmitz spent more than 4 decades in broadcasting - mainly at KLEM radio in Le Mars, Iowa.

He started there in 1975 and semi retired in 2007.

He also briefly worked as a TV reporter in Sioux City and also served as a local EMT.

Larry Schmitz was 75-years old.

For more on Larry Schmitz check out this story from KLEM Radio: http://klem1410.com/2017/06/16/longtime-klem-broadcaster-passes-away/