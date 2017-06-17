Former writers of 'The Tonight Show' remember Johnny Carson

It's been 25 years since legend Johnny Carson stepped down as the host of the Tonight Show.

Now, a group of former writers are looking back at their time making jokes with Carson.

"I was there a year and a half, I met Johnny when I got the job, that was it. I met him again five years later when I put him on "The Simpsons" says former writer of The Tonight Show, Mike Reiss.

Reiss says he spoke with Carson for seven minutes during his initial interview, but didn't see much of the comedian after that.

Later in Carson's career he started meeting with his writers on a regular basis.

"After a couple of years he changed, he became much more open to people and he would meet with his writers every week and even after his retirement he would still meet with these writers" says Reiss.

Carson's former writers remember him, of course, for his sense of humor and always pushing the envelope with his comedy.

"I think he had a lot of fun and he did a lot of very very silly material. And, it's something that I've always enjoyed about Johnny's stuff is that he was willing to do absolutely crazy, insane, foolish materiel and even when it bombed, as everybody knows, he enjoyed doing it" says Former The Tonight Show writer Andrew Nicholls.

25 years after Carson took his final bow for the Tonight Show, his work in comedy is still just as relevant as ever.