Cooler weather sticks around for Father's Day

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Severe storms rolled through Siouxland Friday night which brought strong winds, hail and even a couple of brief tornadoes in our Nebraska counties.

Things were calmer Saturday if not drier.

Occasional showers pushed through the area and helped keep our temperatures in the 70s.

This made for the coolest day of June so far.

Showers will be ending shortly after sunset and we'll see some clearing in our skies.

Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Father's Day will mostly be nice but we also see a few pop-up thundershowers possible in our eastern counties during the afternoon.

Highs will again be in the 70s.

We keep dry conditions to start the work week with highs near average on Monday and Tuesday.

Our next chance for storms arrive on Wednesday when highs return to near 90 degrees with more humid conditions returning.

