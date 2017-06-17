Juneteenth "Freedom" Celebration takes place in Sioux City

Juneteenth or Freedom Day was celebrated in Sioux City.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in America. Although the weather moved the event indoors, it did not dampen the spirit of those attending the event.

Juneteenth is a celebrated - Independence Day for African Americans because slaves were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1863. However, the word of freedom did not reach the Confederate state of Texas until 1965, two years later.

Juneteenth has been celebrated in America for 140 years." The word 'Juneteenth' is a combination of the words 'June' and 'nineteenth.'

The event was put on by the NAACP of Sioux City.