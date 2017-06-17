"Touch A Train" Day touched off in Siouxland

Some of the coolest vehicles in the area were on display as the annual "Touch a Train" took place at the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

Kids could touch, climb, pull and explore a variety of trains and 18-wheeler trucks. Also available for exploring were fire trucks, ambulances, police vehicles as a helicopter and even construction equipment and military vehicles. Kids were super excited to sit in the seats and blow the horns.

A popular attraction was the steam locomotive Great Northern #1355. Kids of all ages took advantage of the rare display.

"One of the things I really like about this event is that we get to sit on the trains and blow the horns and it was cool to see the helicopter land on the H" said Landon Griffith.

This event only takes place once a year so all of Siouxland comes out.