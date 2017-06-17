Young Eagles took flight in South Sioux City.

"It's really fun to be up in the air," says 9-year-old Sydney Schram.

Some found it more relaxing than being in a car.

"When we were up in the air, it started going pretty smooth, you don't have a lot of bumps like on the roads," adds Sydney.

The Experimental Aviation Association hosted the event, encouraging kids from 8-17 years-old to take an interest in aviation.

"With the cost of flying and all the rules and regulations there aren't a lot of young people coming into flying anymore," said Scott Morgan, Young Eagles Coordinator.

Along with being a pilot, they are introducing kids to other areas such as air traffic controllers but being a pilot has a special interest for some.

"I like the freedom of it, it's a lot of fun and if you do like it, it can become a career. I think it would be cool to be a military pilot, you get to fly really fast and you get to serve your country which would be really cool," said 14-year-old Caden Schram.

Before taking off, the kids got a lesson on the plane they would be going up in.

"And getting into one of these planes, take a little bit of work, stepping up and then squeezing in as they are so small.

Another career path introduced was safety inspectors. Knowledge these kids soaked up easily.

"Always stay seated and don't lean forward or backward without the pilot telling you to because the plane," continued Sydney.

You have to be careful where your feet are because it is a lot of wires," continued Caden.

This flight program seemed to take off effortlessy and for those who have been doing it for a while say, there's nothing like it.

"It will open up a whole new world to you, once you get off the ground, you see everything," continued Morgan.

Along with the experience of going thousands of miles up in the air, the kids also got certificates.

To date more than 2 million Young Eagles have enjoyed a flight from EAA's network of volunteer pilots

The Experimental Aviation Association will be giving free flights again in July during Chicken Days and again in September

For more information contact Rick Alter, President of Chapter #291 at 712-490-0324.

The Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation is dedicated to transportation history and a sponsor of the event. The museum is located at 2600 Expedition Court just off Harbor Drive at the north end of the Sioux City Airport, Colonel Bud Day Field.