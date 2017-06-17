Two tornadoes confirmed from Friday night storms in Siouxland

Severe storms made their way through Siouxland Friday night and they dropped a couple of tornadoes.



On Saturday National Weather Service in Omaha confirmed the tornadoes touched down in northeast Nebraska.



The stronger of the two was near Hoskens in Wayne County.



It was rated an EF1.



The other tornado in Siouxland was near Madison, NE and was rated an EF0.



Two more tornadoes were confirmed near Bellevue, NE (south of Omaha).



They were an EF1 and an EF2; the latter one was on the ground for nine miles.



No injuries have been tied to the tornadoes.