Bandits fall to Omaha in tight finish; finish season 10-4 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bandits fall to Omaha in tight finish; finish season 10-4

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City lost to the Omaha Beef 55-45, in a photo finish.

The Bandits led the Beef 45-42 late in the 4th quarter, until Omaha scored on a 23-yard pass from Anthony Ianotti to Skyler Scott with 11 seconds left in the game.

On Sioux City's return drive, Taylor Genuser was picked off by Chris Perry who returned it 41-yards to put the Beef up 55-45 and put the Bandits away.

Jeff Mack led the Bandits on the ground with 66 yards on 10 carries and two rushing touchdowns. Mack also returned a kickoff back 50 yards for a touchdown just before the end of first half. 

Dominique Carson also contributed on the turf with 61 yards on 11 carries and two rushing touchdowns. 

Sioux City struggled through the air. Genuser completed 8 of 11 passes for 75 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Mack had the lone receiving touchdown for the Bandits. A 5-yard reception to get scoring started in the 4th quarter.

Anthony Ianotti shined for the Beef. He completed 13 of 21 for 155 yards and four touchdowns.

Omaha will play the winner of Monday night's game, Texas vs. Amarillo.

Sioux City beat the Beef in all three regular season meetings between the teams.

The Bandits finish the season with a 10-4 record. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.