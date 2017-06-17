Bandits fall to Omaha in tight finish; finish season 10-4

Sioux City lost to the Omaha Beef 55-45, in a photo finish.

The Bandits led the Beef 45-42 late in the 4th quarter, until Omaha scored on a 23-yard pass from Anthony Ianotti to Skyler Scott with 11 seconds left in the game.

On Sioux City's return drive, Taylor Genuser was picked off by Chris Perry who returned it 41-yards to put the Beef up 55-45 and put the Bandits away.

Jeff Mack led the Bandits on the ground with 66 yards on 10 carries and two rushing touchdowns. Mack also returned a kickoff back 50 yards for a touchdown just before the end of first half.

Dominique Carson also contributed on the turf with 61 yards on 11 carries and two rushing touchdowns.

Sioux City struggled through the air. Genuser completed 8 of 11 passes for 75 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Mack had the lone receiving touchdown for the Bandits. A 5-yard reception to get scoring started in the 4th quarter.

Anthony Ianotti shined for the Beef. He completed 13 of 21 for 155 yards and four touchdowns.

Omaha will play the winner of Monday night's game, Texas vs. Amarillo.

Sioux City beat the Beef in all three regular season meetings between the teams.

The Bandits finish the season with a 10-4 record.