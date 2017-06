June has been off to a warm start in Sioux City.



Nine of the first eleven days of the month were above 90 degrees.



Saturday was the first day to not hit 80 degrees as the high hit 76 degrees.



The average high for June 17th is 83.



The last day that was below 80 was May 31st when Sioux City also hit 76 degrees.



Father's Day will continue the below average temperatures as highs will again top out in the mid 70s.