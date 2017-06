Much of Siouxland has been running on the dry side this year.



This was made worse by a very dry stretch to end May that lasted into the first couple of weeks of June.



The last few days have brought some rain with many area cities, including Le Mars and Neligh, receiving two tenths of an inch.



Sioux City officially received 0.13" from Friday into Saturday.



Norfolk, which was hammered by Friday night's storms, ended up over one and a half inches for the two day stretch.