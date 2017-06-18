Explorers play doubleheader after rain out; split games against Texas

The Explorers dropped the first of two 7-inning games Saturday night against the Texas Airhogs.

The Airhogs scored two runs in an extra 8th inning to give Texas a 2-0 win in game one.

X's reliever Brad Orosey gave up both runs in the final inning, walking in a run and allowing a run on a sacrifice fly. Orosey gets the loss.

Hobbs Johnson gave the X's a standout start. Johnson allowed just three hits and struck out six batters in six innings on the rubber.

Only four Explorers' hitters got on base in the game. Nate Samson led the lineup with two hits. The lone double came from Brandon Alvarez, a deep ball to the left field corner.

The X's came back to win game two 6-2.

The Explorers racked up 10 hits and allowed just one from the Airhogs.

Scoring was highlighted by long balls from Jayce Ray and John Nogowski.

Pitching by committee got the job done on the mound for the X's.

Kramer Sneed started, giving up two unearned runs on one hit with five strikeouts. Ryan Flores and Todd Eaton kept the game in-tact for Kevin McCanna to close the Airghogs out in the 7th inning.

The X's face Texas in the series finale Sunday night at 6:05 p.m.