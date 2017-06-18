Siouxlanders celebrate Father's Day on the golf course

Over 100 Dad's and their children made their way to the golf course on Sunday to celebrate the day honoring Dad.

The annual event has a good showing each year, and this year was no different.

The day is all about dads, granddad's and children spending the day together.



"We have a lot of little kids that get to come out there with their dads and play in this tournament. You know, it might be their first golf tournament that they're ever playing so you know it's kind of fun but, low pressure" says Matt Nelson, Asst. Golf Pro

The game may be fun but the quality time dad's and their children were able to have means the most.



"Well, I love golf but, more so I love my grandson and just the comradery and, I think I speak for everybody in that" says Scott Knowles.

Some people have made a tradition out of the event.

Quality time spent with dad is always the top thing for children participating in the event.

"It's fun to do it every single year" says Maya Harmelink

The tradition of the annual event creates lifelong memories everyone on the greens can enjoy.

And of course, winning isn't so bad either.

"Winning every single time" says Harmaelink



The competition creates a fun environment for kids and their father's.

Awards are given out to the top teams in the tournament.



"We have just any father and child, different age groups and it's a really fun tournament we get a good turn out for it. So, it's just have a good time and there's some trophies and some prizes" says Nelson

A hole in one for dad's and their kids.