Warmer but still pleasant to start off the work week

The cooler temperatures that moved in on Saturday stuck around for our Father's Day.



The big difference is that our dew points lowered significantly making it much more comfortable.



It was a bit of a breezy day though with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph at times.



A few spotty showers also made their way through northern Siouxland again.



Those will be ending near sunset and we'll be looking at partly cloudy skies overnight with lows falling into the low to mid 50s.



Despite the somewhat cool start we'll be returning to the 80s for highs Monday.



A few spotty showers across our northeastern counties again can't be ruled out in the afternoon but it will be a mostly dry day. |



The pleasant conditions continue into Tuesday but changes start to push in Tuesday night as more humid air starts to work its way in.



Storm chances exist from Tuesday night into Thursday night with the highest chances Wednesday evening and Thursday evening.



Highs will be near 90 on Wednesday and in the mid 80s Thursday.



We look to cool off again as we head into next weekend with highs once again below average.