Deadly wildfire continues to burn in Portugal - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Deadly wildfire continues to burn in Portugal

Posted:
(CNN) -

At least 61 people have died as the result of a raging wildfire in central Portugal.

That total is expected to rise.

Officials say some of the victims were trying to escape the flames in their cars but ended up trapped.

More than 700 firefighters are working to contain the inferno.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.