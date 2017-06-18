X's stuff stat sheet in win over Texas

Jayce Ray drove in three runs as the Explorers beat Texas on Sunday, 11-6.

Nate Samson notched three hits and scored two runs, Jayce Ray added three RBI and the Explorers beat Texas on Sunday, 11-6.

AirHog starter Roman Gomez was tagged for six runs over three innings of work. John Nogowski hit an RBI double in the first inning.

The Explorers did most of their damage on Gomez in the third inning. Samson hit an RBI double, Ray drove a two-run double to right-center, and LeVon Washington clubbed a two-run home run, as Sioux City scored five runs in the inning for a 6-0 lead.

Texas responded for five runs in the top of the fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run triple from Beamer Weems.

But Sioux City had an answer in the bottom of the inning. Ray drew a bases-loaded walk. Then, a throwing error by Texas brought in two more runs, and Dylan Kelly was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Explorers stuffed the box score on Sunday night, registering 12 hits. Six different players drove in runs, and five different players scored multiple runs.

Samson was 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Washington drove in two and scored twice on a 2-for-5 night. Brian Ragira and Levi Scott had identical 2-for-4 nights, and each drove in a run and scored a run.

Sioux City now heads out on a 10-game road trip, starting with Monday's 7:05 contest at Gary SouthShore.