Muslim worshippers targeted by van in latest London terror attack

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has condemned the attack on worshippers outside Finsbury Park Mosque in London early Monday.

A man driving a van plowed into people as they were leaving the mosque after attending Ramadan night prayers.

May described the attack as a "sickening" attempt to destroy liberties that unite Britain, such as freedom of worship.

May spoke after chairing an emergency security cabinet session.

Theresa May, the UK Prime Minister said, "This morning, our country woke to news of another terrorist attack on the streets of our capital city. The second this month and every bit as sickening as those which have come before. It was an attack that once again targeted the ordinary and the innocent, going about there daily lives. This time, British Muslims as they left a mosque having broken their fast and prayed together at this sacred time of year. Today, we come together as we have done before to condemn this act and to state once again that hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed."

Police said a suspect was quickly and calmly turned over to the police, and that no one else was found in the van.

Ten people were injured, with eight of them sent to hospitals, and police are investigating whether a man who died while being given first aid at the scene died from the attack or something else.

