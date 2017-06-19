Explore 150 years of Nebraska storytelling Ponca park - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Explore 150 years of Nebraska storytelling Ponca park

Posted:
PONCA, Neb. (AP) -

Nebraska storytelling is the subject of an August conference at Ponca State Park in northeast Nebraska.

Registration has opened for "150 years of Nebraska Storytelling: a Conference Celebrating Nebraska History through Literature," which is scheduled Aug. 6-8.

Participants will explore Nebraska history and the art of storytelling through a series of educational experiences, including author presentations.

The conference fee is $85, with meals included. A 20 percent discount will be offered to students and educators commuting to the conference. Students and educators will get a 30 percent discount on park lodging.

Call the park at 402-755-2284 to register, reserve lodging or get more information. A park entry permit is required.

The park sits about a mile north of Ponca in Dixon County.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.