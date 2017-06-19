Explore 150 years of Nebraska storytelling Ponca park

Nebraska storytelling is the subject of an August conference at Ponca State Park in northeast Nebraska.



Registration has opened for "150 years of Nebraska Storytelling: a Conference Celebrating Nebraska History through Literature," which is scheduled Aug. 6-8.



Participants will explore Nebraska history and the art of storytelling through a series of educational experiences, including author presentations.



The conference fee is $85, with meals included. A 20 percent discount will be offered to students and educators commuting to the conference. Students and educators will get a 30 percent discount on park lodging.



Call the park at 402-755-2284 to register, reserve lodging or get more information. A park entry permit is required.



The park sits about a mile north of Ponca in Dixon County.