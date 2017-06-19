South Dakota planning archery complex expansion

The National Field Archery Association is planning an expansion of an archery center in southeast South Dakota.



The Yankton Press & Dakotan reports that association President Bruce Cull recently spoke to investors to discuss a large addition that the Easton Yankton Archery Complex will be making this year.



Cull says that one reason the center needs more space is for the 2018 World Indoor Archery Tournament it will be hosting. But he says another sport, air rifle, was also behind the idea.



The new 24,000-square-foot addition will include extra multipurpose space that can be used for archery, air rifle ranges and other large non-archery events.

Cull says requirements for air rifle sports mimic those in place for archery.



The project is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.