FIRE MARSHAL: Sioux City house fire caused by juvenile playing with a lighter

UPDATE:

Sioux City Fire officials say the home fire on 221 Boies Street was caused by a juvenile playing with a lighter.

All 10 people inside the home when the fire began were able to make it out safely, according to officials.

"I could hear everyone screaming so i came out on the porch. I said what's the matter? He said the house is on fire. Well, their phones were all in the house. so I called 9-1-1 for them," said Sheila Johns, a neighbor.

The home has been red tagged due to the extent of the damages.

Previous Story:

A fire in the Riverside neighborhood of Sioux City has left a home red-tagged.

Ten people were in a home on 2221 Boies Street when a fire broke out at 8:50 Monday morning.

Six of those people were children ranging in age from one to 11.

Everyone was able to get out of the home safely but one firefighter was treated for a knee injury while on the scene.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said there were several pets in the home at the time of the fire.

A dog and two cats were found dead in the home.



Officials say the family's home had the proper equipment to allow everyone in the home to get out safely.

"This is a great fire that really emphasizes the importance of those smoke alarms. With ten people inside this small home this fire was still able to get that large, that quickly. Without that smoke alarm and the early notification to get moving this could have been a very different situation," says Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph.

Aesoph said the fire was caused by a juvenile playing with a lighter.



Twenty firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by Sioux City Police, Siouxland Paramedics, and Animal Control.

Previous story:

Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a house fire at the 2200 block of Boies in Riverside Monday morning.



Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph said 10 people were in the home at the time the fire broke out.

Aesoph said the 10 people got out safely because of working fire alarms.



He said the cause is unknown at this time and the home is red-tagged.



KTIV will have more on News 4 at Noon.