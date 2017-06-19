Sioux City Fire Rescue fight a house fire in Riverside

Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a house fire at the 2200 block of Boise in Riverside Monday morning.



Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph said 10 people were in the home at the time the fire broke out.

Aesoph said the 10 people got out safely because of working fire alarms.



He said the cause is unknown at this time and the home is red-tagged.



