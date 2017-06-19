Gas can fumes ignited by water heater cause fire damage to home in Storm Lake, IA

The Storm Lake Fire Department responded to 503 Terrance Street for a house fire Sunday at 6:06 p.m.

Firefighters put out a fire in the basement of the residence.

Storm Lake Police said an investigation determined that fumes from a gas can in the basement were ignited when the home's hot water heater activated.

Police said there was no injuries and damage to the home is estimated at $10,000.

The home is owned by Robbie Ludy of Storm Lake.

The fire department was on scene for approximately 45 minutes and was assisted by the Storm Lake Police Department.