SCOTUS to decide whether redistricting in Wisconsin violated vot - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SCOTUS to decide whether redistricting in Wisconsin violated voters' constitutional rights

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The Supreme Court will decide whether redistricting in Wisconsin violated voters' constitutional rights.

The court will hear the case this fall.

The justices looking at whether republican lawmakers in the state configured electoral districts to the point where they ensure a minority party cannot win, violating the constitutional rights of democratic voters.

A three-judge panel struck down the state house district maps earlier this year, finding they were drawn so as to deny democrats a fair chance at electing their party's candidates.

