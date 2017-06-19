Pleasant start to the workweek

After a fairly seasonable Father's Day and closeout to the weekend, conditions looks to remain that way as we kick-off the workweek. Temperatures will be climbing into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies as high pressure takes control. We can't rule out a few spotty showers across our northeastern counties where the influence of a low pressure center to our NE continues to spin. NW winds will keeps us seasonable into the night but we'll be a little crisp with lows falling back into the mid 50s under clear mainly clear skies. Highs climb will be topping out in the middle 80s once again along with ample amounts of sunshine.

High pressure begins to move east heading into our Wednesday and this will allow for our next storm system to move in. A warm front will temps to get back on the rise with lower 90s expected Wednesday afternoon. This will also increase our t-storm chances with some severe storms a possibility. Large hail, gusty winds, and a few isolated tornadoes will be the primary hazards. The storm chance will linger into the overnight hours as well, with another slight chance of storms into our Thursday. Our next system looks to bring some showers to the area Friday and Saturday before high pressure builds in heading into the weekend. This will clear out the skies and cool our temps back into the 70s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer