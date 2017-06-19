NOAA spots a tropical disturbance near Venezuela - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

NOAA spots a tropical disturbance near Venezuela

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
NOAA has been tracking a couple of disturbances near Venezuela. Forecasters will tracking the disturbances very closely in the coming days, watching for strengthening. Tropical Cyclone 2 is expected to strengthen towards Tropical Storm strength but it looks like it will weaken before it gets to that status. Winds are now sustained at 40 mph as it is traveling toward the NW at 23 mph. An impact with the U.S. isn't out of the question. Continue to monitor your local forecast for more updates on this system.

