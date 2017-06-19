Costco begins work on $300-million poultry processing plant, hat - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Costco begins work on $300-million poultry processing plant, hatchery and feed mill facility

Courtesy: Governor Pete Ricketts Office Courtesy: Governor Pete Ricketts Office
FREMONT, NE (KTIV) -

Governor Pete Ricketts and local leaders along with Lincoln Premium Poultry’s held a groundbreaking ceremony for Costco’s poultry processing plant, hatchery, and feed mill facility in Fremont, Nebraska Monday. 

Officials said it is projected to open in April 2019 and create approximately 800 new jobs.

“This is a monumental day for Costco, Fremont, and the State of Nebraska,” said Governor Pete Ricketts.  “Costco has a reputation for being a great corporate citizen, and today’s groundbreaking highlights what’s to come: good paying jobs, more opportunity for our local farmers, and the all-important expansion of value-added agriculture in our state.”

“We’re thrilled Costco chose to partner with our community and region to expand its business model and launch this new endeavor here,” said Cecilia Harry, Executive Director of the Greater Fremont Development Council.  “We celebrate the new jobs and investment and the impact this will have on our agricultural industries - whether it's helping area farmers diversify their businesses, encouraging the next generation of farmers, or growing firms that will support facility operations.”

Officials said the Lincoln Premium Poultry facility will utilize the latest technology to process an expected two million chickens a week for sale in Costco stores. 

