AG REPORT: Photo contest offers $1,000 in college fund to 6 winners

Now if your kid is a shutter bug, taking pictures of Nebraska farms and ranches could win them $1,000 in a college fund.
The Nebraska Educational Savings Trust is sponsoring a photo contest, where six winners will receive $1,000 in a college savings account.
The pictures should depict Nebraska's farm and ranch life.
Anyone who wants to enter the contest must submit a photo by the end of this month.
Details on the contest can be found on the NEST website.
Can't Find Something?
KTIV Television
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.