AG REPORT: Photo contest offers $1,000 in college fund to 6 winners

Now if your kid is a shutter bug, taking pictures of Nebraska farms and ranches could win them $1,000 in a college fund.

The Nebraska Educational Savings Trust is sponsoring a photo contest, where six winners will receive $1,000 in a college savings account.

The pictures should depict Nebraska's farm and ranch life.

Anyone who wants to enter the contest must submit a photo by the end of this month.

Details on the contest can be found on the NEST website.