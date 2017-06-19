Mercy Medical Center hosts Babysitting Course

This past week, some Siouxland kids got to learn a valuable lesson in responsibility.

Mercy Medical Center hosted a class put on by the American Red Cross on babysitting for children.

Lessons such as how to administer first aid, change diapers, discipline, and play with age appropriate toys were shown, so the kids attending could learn how to give proper care to infants and young children.

The Red Cross tells parents that 11 is the perfect age for kids to start looking after little ones in their lives, but they should start out with their own siblings or close family friends.

"The main course is focused on how to make a decision. We go through toys, we go through foods, we go through safety, through care, and discipline. And it's all based on making the right decision," said Jean Grove, Licensed Training Provider.

"Well, I babysit my siblings a lot, and I've read a lot of 'Babysitter's Club' books, and I wanted to try it out," said Lily Wendeln.

Mercy is still hosting one more Red Cross babysitting course on July 14.

It's open to boys and girls 11 and older and lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

