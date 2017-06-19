The sounds of summer can have a deafening effect on your hearing.

Loud noises like fireworks, outdoor concerts, even mowing the lawn can put you at significant risk.

"One loud exposure to noise can cause permanent hearing damage," warns Lynn Bielski, an associate professor of audiology at Ball State University.

More than five million kids in the United States suffer from hearing loss caused by loud noises. Experts say hearing is one of the senses we often take for granted.

"Hearing protection should be part of that general toolkit of summertime safety," Bielski advises.

Simple things like ear plugs, ear buds or ear muffs can make a difference.

