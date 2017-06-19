Destination weddings are more popular than ever, and that's having an effect on how people shop for wedding gifts

A new trend in weddings is catching on everywhere.

There are indications destination weddings will end up being more popular this wedding season than ever before.

That's affecting how much we spend on a gift for the newlyweds.

"The average right now on wedding gift spending is $140," notes RetailMeNot.com's Sara Skirboll.

That $140 is for a gift for a traditional wedding.

"If you're planning on attending a destination wedding, I think the gift-giving, how much you're spending, can go down a little bit, just because you're spending so much to get there," Skirboll says.

On average, with airfare, hotel, rental car it takes about $350 to get there, which she says is enough of a gift by itself.

