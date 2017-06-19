NASA reveals 10 new potentially Earth-like planets

The Kepler spacecraft has detected 219 new exoplanet candidates - including 10 near-earth-size planets in the so-called "Goldilocks" zone.

In a news briefing at NASA's Ames Research Center, scientists revealed the 'most comprehensive' catalog yet of potential planets in our galaxy, bringing the total to 4,034.

A Kepler mission scientist says for the first time there is at least one planet that almost matches the earth, a rock that is only 30 percent wider and has an orbit of almost exactly one year.

Since the Kepler mission launched in 2009, it has identified and confirmed more than 2,300 exoplanets.