Supreme Court strikes down law banning use of Facebook by regist - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Supreme Court strikes down law banning use of Facebook by registered sex offenders

Posted:
(CNN) -

The supreme court unanimously struck down a North Carolina law that bars the use of commercial social networking sites, including Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites by registered sex offenders.

A lower court upheld the law, but lawyers for Lester Gerard Packingham-who is a registered sex offender- say it is too broad and swept in their client even though his Facebook posting concerned the fact that his parking ticket was dismissed.

