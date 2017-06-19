Health insurer Medica: preliminary plans are to stay in Iowa

A spokesman for health care insurer Medica says it plans to sell insurance in Iowa next year and expects to make an announcement soon.More >>
The sounds of summer can have a deafening effect on your hearing.More >>
The topic of death can be difficult- but creating a plan can make things a little easier.More >>
One Siouxland center is making mental health crises a top priority.More >>
Every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke. With an event where seconds matter, knowing the signs and getting help are critical. Mercy Medical Center has spent the month of May teaching 5th graders how to detect and prevent a stroke.More >>
The academy says fruit juice should be limited for children ... And for the very young, it should be avoided all together.More >>
Founded in 1976, Jackson Recovery Centers serves thousands of patients throughout Siouxland. On Monday the organization took another step in expanding their care.More >>
Chest pains, shortness of breath and pain in the jaw are the major signs of a heart attack. It's important to know the signs and get help -- especially when seconds count.More >>
New survey finds nearly 40 percent of parents don't require their children to wear a helmet when biking, skating or riding other outdoor toys.More >>
May fifth was World Hand Hygiene day, which aimed to spread awareness about the importance of clean hands.More >>
In December, the Sioux City Community School District announced changes to its talented and gifted program.More >>
